Until June 13, Bulgarians Can Apply For Replacement of Old Stoves with New Heating Systems

By Thursday (June 13th) all Bulgarians using solid fuel for heating can apply for replacement of old stoves with environmentally friendly heating systems. The next Thursday is the deadline for application under the Green Sofia program, which aims to improve green areas in inter-block spaces and local gardens.

35% of the pollution in the capital is due to heating with solid household fuels.

,,The good example of pollution reduction is in Novi Iskar where we have provided pellet heating by pilot project'', Lorita Radeva pointed out.

She also explained that the Sofia Municipality held talks with the social ministry on granting permanent energy aid to the project applicants.

Lorita Radeva, municipal councilor: As of May 31, more than 5,000 households have applied in different regions. The replacement period for heating systems is three years.


