Code Yellow warning for heavy rain and thunder has been issued for 12 Bulgarian regions, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The warning is in place for the regions of Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Kardzhali. There are also chances of hail.

The amount of precipitation in places is expected to reach from 20-30 l/sq. m to 50 l/sq. m. In Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Kardzhali and Haskovo it will rain mainly in the mountainous areas.