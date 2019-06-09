Plovdiv 2019 opened doors to traveling artists from Europe

In the period June 1 to 10th Plovdiv – European Capital of Culture 2019 has welcomed more than 200 artists and musicians who came to share their art with the guests and residents of the Bulgarian city. Their international meeting in the European Capital of Culture recalls the image of the theater of wandering artists.

Unknown or nearly forgotten, traveling theater remains above all a living art by bringing theater and stories from town to town. All of this is part of the Plovdiv Caravan Project of the International Center for Travelling Theatre (CITI). The activities that artists present include theater, fairy tales, dances, circus art, music, performances and more.

Three impressive artistic camps have already been set up – in the Trakia residential complex, the Stolipinovo Roma neighborhood and at the Rowing Center. The audience have the opportunity to participate in various improvisations and the artists' workshops. The culmination of the event is a parade downtown Plovdiv on June 10th./ BNR

