Kids Are Playing New, Dangerous Game

Children jump into the street in front of cars, make funny faces and run away, wrote mamaninja.bg, referring to reports of worried mothers. The stories are from different cities in Bulgaria.

"I was coming home with my car and in one of our neighbourhood streets, I saw something between the cars. I slowed down, almost stopped, and then two kids about 7-8 jumped up and ran in front of my car ... I’ve slammed on the brakes but so I was frightened that I did not stop to search for a parent or at least to tell them how dangerous it was. They laughed and ran away. (…) The kids were definitely pleased that they frightened me. They stood in an ambush, waiting for me to be as close as possible in order to jump up on the street."

"On Monday evening I was going on my night shift. I was waiting for a trolley. At the stop there were students from two nearby schools. One kid (6-7 grade) with loose ties on the shoes was playing interesting by waiting for the cars and jumping on the street to pass in front of them. That happened several times. I have made a remark notice, and he bristled up impudently and laughed.”

“That happened to me too. Two girls, about 13-14 years of age, deliberately jumped in front of my car twice. The story happened on Nishava Str. before the junction with P.J. Todorov. Thankfully I was driving very slowly. The kids behaved strangely and inadequately, at the second jump couldn’t hold my temper, opened the window and I shouted at them, but without any benefit - as if I was talking to the wall - they just ran away?!? That behaviour amused me!”