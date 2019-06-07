President Radev Met with the Prime Minister of Armenia and the UN Secretary-General

President Rumen Radev participated in the Petersburg International Economic Forum.

During his visit to St. Petersburg, the president met with Armenian Prime Minister Nicholas Pashinyan. Rumen Radev also talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Petersburg International Economic Forum was established in 1997 and since 2006 is under the auspices of the President of the Russian Federation.

In the words of President Rumen Radev, the Petersburg Forum was established as a meeting of the big economy with the great policy, where the key issues of world development are discussed.

Later in the day, the Bulgarian head of state will participate in the presidential panel of a forum dedicated to meeting the UN's sustainable development goals by 2030.

During his visit to St. Petersburg this morning, President Rumen Radev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nicholas Pashinyan, who stressed that for them the cooperation with the EU is important because of the common themes that are being worked on. The two have discussed opportunities to increase connectivity in the Black Sea region.

Nicholas Pashinyan invited Bulgaria to participate in the construction of the highway between Armenia and Iran.

