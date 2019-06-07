More Than 1 mln People Worldwide Are Infected with Sexually Transmitted Infections Every Day

Most infections are treatable and can easily be prevented, reported NOVA TV.



More than one million people worldwide are infected with sexually transmitted infections every day, and the most alarming are the levels of chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis and syphilis. This is the report of the World Health Organization (WHO), quoted by BGNES.

"Most infections are treatable and can easily be prevented, but some diseases, especially gonorrhea, have developed highly resistant forms that are more difficult to treat with antibiotics," the WHO report said.

The report, based on the latest data available in 2016, shows that in men and women between 15 and 49 years old in 2016 there were 127 million new cases of chlamydia, 87 million cases of gonorrhea, 6.3 million of syphilis and 156 million of trichomoniasis.

If not treated, they can cause serious and chronic health problems, including neurological and cardiovascular disease, infertility, the birth of dead children and increased risk of HIV.

It is estimated that in 2016 only syphilis caused 200,000 deaths in newborns, one of the biggest causes of child death in the world, the study said.

Sexual infections caused by bacteria can usually be treated with widely available drugs, but the WHO study notes that recent shortcomings in the global supply of benzathine penicillin make it difficult to control the distribution of syphilis.