An Innovative Project Will Monitor Over 700 Sick Bulgarians From a Distance
It will allow continuous, automatic and remote observation of elderly people living alone, reported NOVA TV.
Over 700 elderly people with chronic diseases and permanent disabilities in remote areas will receive health and social services in a home environment within a project of the Bulgarian Red Cross that will be implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and the Ministry of Health.
The aim of the project is to create an innovative model for the monitoring of chronic diseases - teleasistance, using modern information and communication technologies, the social ministry said.
The project will ensure continued access to effective support tailored to the specific needs of consumers in order to prevent institutionalization and prevent continued hospitalization for social reasons.
Such projects are also implemented under the Operational Program "Human Resources Development".
