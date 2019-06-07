The BSMEPA Executive Director Discussed the Possibility for Future Cooperation with INSME

Mr. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA) and Mr. Sergio Arzeni, President of the International Network for Small and Medium Enterprises (INSME), discussed the possibility for possible future cooperation. They spoke at the 15th Annual Meeting of INSME members, which took place on June 6 - 7, 2019, in Naples, Italy. They discussed the possibilities for working together and eventual membership of BSMEPA in the organisation.

During the two-day forum in Naples, were discussed key themes for the financial and technological sector and for logistics.

Digitisation and technological progress in the financial sector led to the birth of new players who create alternative ways of providing cash flow to SMEs, supporting their growth and innovative ways to restructure loans and credit risk assessment. The Fintech sector has the potential to be key to the development of SMEs and the financial system to a fraction. The opportunities it offers exist for governments, financial institutions, banks, entrepreneurs and investors. Оn the first day of the 15th Annual Meeting of INSME Representatives, the participants united аround this thesis.

The second day of the forum was dedicated to the opportunities and challenges of the logistics and transport industry. The conclusion was that China's “Belt and Road” Initiative will have a huge impact on the maritime economy, international trade and the redefinition of key routes. From the presentations of the participants it became clear that companies in the financial and technology sector can provide effective solutions for simpler, cheaper and especially fast products and services for logistics and transport.

Before the closing of the 15th Annual Meeting of INSME representatives, Dr. Takov personally discussed the opportunities for partnership with Patrick Meinhardt, a member of the Federal Management Board of the German Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW). Priority has been given to the benefits that such an initiative will have on businesses in both countries.

The International SME Network is a non-governmental organisation open to international membership and is working under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The mission of the organisation is to promote transnational cooperation and public and private partnerships in the field of innovation and technology transfer for SMEs. The role of this network is to link organisations that create funding policies for SMEs in need of innovation and those that support SMEs to support growth.

Governmental and non-governmental organisations are involved in the network because small and medium-sized enterprises can not participate directly as members. At the moment, there are 64 organisations from 30 countries working in the field of innovation and technology transfer of SMEs in the International SME Network.

The article was originally published on the page of SME Government