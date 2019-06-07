Industrial Production in April Decreased by 1.9%

June 7, 2019, Friday
Industrial production in April decreased by 1.9% compared to March 2019, according to preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI). In the fourth month of the year, the calendar index recorded a growth of 2.4 per cent compared to April 2018.

In April 2019 a decrease compared to the previous month was registered in the mining and quarrying industry by 3.6%, in the electricity, gas, and  heat-power industry by 2.3% and in the manufacturing by 1.8% .

On an annual basis, the growth of the index of industrial production, calculated from the calendar data, was registered in the manufacturing industry by 4.3% and the decrease in the production and distribution of electricity, heat and gas industry by 5% and in the mining and quarrying industry - by 2%.

