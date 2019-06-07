Second youngster from the northeastern town Shumen dies from heart attack for the past 2 weeks.

On June 5th the 21-year old Maria Zvezdeva, who worked as a waitress in a famous tavern in Bourgas, suddenly collapses on the floor. The tragic accident happened around 20:00 PM while she was on her shift. Her colleagues did everything they could possibly do and called 112. Unfortunately the ambulance came after 15 minutes and she was already dead.

Late last night the autopsy showed that before the final accident the girl had already suffered several microinfarcts.

According to her acquaintances, the young woman had no complaints about her health. The young woman has suffered from so-called hypertensive heart due to untreated hypertension, medics explained. Due to the disease her heart was as big as two man fists.

Late last month the 25-year old barman Victor Varbanov died mysteriously in the bar he was working in. Later it became clear that at the moment of the accident he touched a metal board with his two palms. Probably due to a malfunction in the electrical installation the electric current passed through his palms and stopped his heart immediately.

Both youngsters were from Shumen, working in Bourgas and Sozopol.

We recall that more and more children and youngsters develop arterial hypertension, also known as high blood pressure. Some of the reasons Prof. Krasimira Hristova, Director of the for Eastern Europe's Regional Office of the World Hypertension League, pointed out are overweight, youngsters' lifestyle and eating habits.