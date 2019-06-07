Havana Continues to Support Maduro Despite U.S. Sanctions

Cuba will continue to support Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a legitimate South American leader, France's press agency quoted an official Cuban representative as saying.

The Cuban source of France's press has underlined that Havana's support for Maduro "is not negotiable" despite U.S. sanctions against an island state.

In May, US President Donald Trump threatened Cuba with a "full and comprehensive embargo" if Havana do not stop to provide military assistance to the Venezuelan government and President Maduro.

Earlier this week, the U.S. tightened the sanctions against Havana by banning cruise ships to Cuba.

