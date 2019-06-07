On June 7, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the memory of The Holy Martyrs Valeria. The name comes from the Latin name Valeruis - "I am strong".

Saint Valeria was born in the city of Caesarea, Palestine, during the persecution under Diocletian (284-305). Valeria (Kaleria), together with two of her friends- Kyriake and Maria, decided to deny the false idols, defying the pagan rituals, abandoned paganism and escaped from their city. They settled in a small house in the forest and spent their lives in prayer and strict fasting.

The three girls hid in a small house, fasted and prayed for the destruction of the idols, so that pagan rituals, sacrifices and the persecution against Christians would come to an end.

Eventually the governor of Caesarea learned of their refusal to deny Christian Faith. When he found and captured them, then he tortured them but the girls bravely denied to worship the pagan’s idols. Therefore they were executed and received the crown of martyrdom.

Today everyone with the name Velery and Valeria are celebrating their Name day.