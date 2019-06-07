French Company BIC Will Provide 400 New Jobs in Bulgaria
The French company Bic, producing lighters, pens, etc. will open an office in Sofia.
With it, the company will provide 400 new jobs.
The goal is to be as close as possible to consumers and to achieve greater efficiency, the company said.
For the office they are in the capital, they will hire specialists in the field of data analysis, specialists in digital marketing and online marketing. At present, the company employs over 13,600 workers around the world.
