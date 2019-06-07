US F-16 Fighters Negotiations Continue

Negotiations with US on fighters will continue as the initially proposed higher amount of money can be reduced. This was said by the Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov during parliamentary scrutiny.

Karakachanov informed the deputies about the modernization projects of the Bulgarian army. In connection with the acquisition of two ships for the Navy, he pointed out that technical proposals have already been opened and that an assessment has yet to be carried out.

The logistics support indicator is also eligible for a lower cost. Negotiations for a contract will be completed by the end of the year according to the minister.

The first ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2020 and the second one by the end of 2024. The total value is BGN 820 million, he said.

Regarding the modernization of the Land Forces, Karakachanov explained that by July 7th is the deadline when the projects for the armored machine should be presented and sent to the companies.

He specified that four companies were interested in making an armored machine.