US F-16 Fighters Negotiations Continue

Politics » DEFENSE | June 7, 2019, Friday // 11:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: US F-16 Fighters Negotiations Continue pixabay.com

Negotiations with US on fighters will continue as the initially proposed higher amount of money can be reduced. This was said by the Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov during parliamentary scrutiny.

Karakachanov informed the deputies about the modernization projects of the Bulgarian army. In connection with the acquisition of two ships for the Navy, he pointed out that technical proposals have already been opened and that an assessment has yet to be carried out.

The logistics support indicator is also eligible for a lower cost. Negotiations for a contract will be completed by the end of the year according to the minister.

The first ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2020 and the second one by the end of 2024. The total value is BGN 820 million, he said.

Regarding the modernization of the Land Forces, Karakachanov explained that by July 7th is the deadline when the projects for the armored machine should be presented and sent to the companies.

He specified that four companies were interested in making an armored machine.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: F-16, Krasimir Karakachanov, defense, United States
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria