The Nepalese Government Removed 11 Tons of junk From Everest

A Nepalese government expedition removed 11 tonnes of garbage from Mount Everest. Bodies of four dead mountaineers were found.

The climbers of the government expedition shared that the stacks of waste had been collected for decades. Human excrements, used oxygen cylinders, broken tents, ropes, canes, and plastic materials were concentrated mostly in the Camp 2 and Camp 3 areas.

Nepalese Tourism Ministry: Anyone who starts an Everest expedition will see huge amounts of waste in both camps. That is why we have made our efforts there. We managed to remove most of the garbage.

The waste, as well as the four bodies of the dead climbers, were buried deep under the snow cover during the winter months, but the arrival of the summer and the melting of the snow helped to locate them.

Last month nine mountaineers died on the Nepalese side of Everest as well as two other Tibetans. This puts May as the most deadly season for mountaineering since 2015.