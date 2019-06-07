Barack and Michelle Obama Signed a Podcast Contract with Spotify

Former US presidential couple Barack and Michelle Obama signed a podcast contract on the Internet, the BBC writes. They agreed to produce series of podcasts for users of the Spotify music streaming service. According to Obama's Higher Ground company, which will produce podcasts, the contract is "for several years".

The president and his wife founded the company last year to produce films, serials and documentaries for the Netflix video screening platform.

The Obama family told that the deal about the podcasts that will allow them to "expand the conversation."

In the announcement that they have a contract with Spotify, Obama does not specify whether the podcasts will be focused on a particular topic or when their broadcasting will begin.

In an official statement Mr Obama said that:

“Podcasts offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think, and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together,"

According to US media, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsey are discussing with media companies the launch of a production company to produce documentaries and other content on the topic of women in society.