Nearly 95,000 Young People Want to Explore Europe with a Free Trip

Nearly 95,000 young people have applied for a free trip to get to know Europe, the European Commission said. Approximately 20,000 18-year-olds are selected to travel between 1 August 2019 and 31 January 2020 for up to 30 days at the expense of the EU budget.

The selected will be able to travel alone or in a group of up to five people. Most of them will be traveling by train. Participants are expected to tell their experiences on social networks. Next year, another 20,000 young Europeans are expected to travel for free in the same way.

Last year, the EU spent EUR 12 million on the travel of about 30,000 young people. For this year, the budget is 16 million euros. Two-thirds of the participants said they could not afford the cost of such a trip alone. For some, this is the first time they travel alone without parents or guardians.

If the EU institutions approve the EC's overall proposal, from 2021 to 2027, another 1.5 million 18-year-olds will be able to travel free of charge under the same program.