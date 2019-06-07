The Chief Architect of Sofia Promised that the will be No Construction in Borisova Garden w

There will be no new constructions in the Borisova garden and trees will be cut, and the park itself is very conservative, said Sofia's chief architect, Zdravko Zdravkov, to Nova TV.

"The plan includes building a museum, a climate school and a restaurant, but the mayor Yordanka Fandakova did not support a climate school next to the Maria Luisa swimming pool and the mayor of the Lozenets region is opposed to the second (the restaurant) "said Zdravkov, but he admitted that this plan might have to be revised.

"There is no way to chop a forest, but the proposal of the plan is related to the development of a sports base, and the territory must be developed by the end of the year, with a deadline of 19 June for proposals. the final plan was held following an architectural competition and was adopted as the most conservative, "added the Chief Architect.

On Wednesday evening a public discussion was held on the Detailed Development Plan of the Borisova Garden, which is the largest park in Sofia.