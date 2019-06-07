5 Medals for Bulgarian Students at the Physics Olympiad in Riga

With five medals - one gold, two silver and two bronze - the Bulgarian participants from the Third European Physics Olympics, which took place from 31 May to 4 June in the Latvian capital Riga, returned. The competition was attended by more than 180 students from 36 countries, the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science said.

The gold medal was won by Georgi Aleksandrov from the 12th grade of Sofia High School of Mathematics / Paisii Hilendarski. The silver medals were received by Alexander Prodanov from the ninth grade of the "Nikola Obreshkov" Profile School of Mathematics in Kazanlak and Alexander Krastev from the 12th grade of the "Petar Beron" Mathematics High School in Varna. The winners of the bronze medal are Vladimira Irincheva from the 12th grade of the First Private Mathematical High School in Sofia and Ivo Petrov from the 11th grade of the Paisii Hilendarski School of Music.

The head of the team is Neno Todorov - lecturer at the Faculty of Physics of the Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski.

Bulgaria's participation in this Olympics was funded entirely by the MES, for which the students and the manager express their gratitude, says in the communication