The Bulgarian Government Plans to the Birth of over 66,000 Babies this Year

The government is planning the birth of over 66,000 babies in 2019 - it is clear from the measures in the Demographic Development Plan implementation plan published for public discussion.

The document provides funds for the payment of one-off allowances for the birth of 64,000 babies and another 2100 twin infants. By comparison, in the year 2018 a record low birth rate of nearly 47,000 newborns was registered in Bulgaria, and 5 years ago the number of born children was just under 64,000.

As a measure to promote birth rates this year, tax benefits are maintained, depending on the number of children, the one-off childbirth allowance starting at 250 for the first child and reaching 600 for the second, the monthly allowances known as childcare supplements are estimated for about 616,000 children on average per month, aid for disabled children and one time benefits for first graders.

This year the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences will conduct a national survey of the reasons for the postponed birth of children in Bulgaria. The study will cover the period between 1992 and 2016 and will track the postponement process and its link to the low birth rates observed since the early 1990s.