223 Publishers have been Supported by BSMEPA in the Last Years

„223 publishers have been supported by Bulgarian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA) for the last years by organizing their participation in promotional events such as business forums and specialized exhibitions.“ This was announced by the Executive Director of BSMEPA Dr. Boyko Takov at the „Printer of the Year“ and „Trader of the Year“ awards ceremony of the Union of Printing Industry in Bulgaria. The event was held at the National Library „St. St. Cyril and Methodius“.

„The sector is becoming more and more important in our country, as evidenced by the continued growth of the Bulgarian paper market.“ Dr. Takov said. „The industry reports an increase in turnover and trade in paper and paperboard produced in Bulgaria, despite the increase in the cost of raw materials, transport and energy.“

It is precisely because of the dynamic development of the printing industry that in the last years BSMEPA supports small and medium-sized enterprises in the sector by organizing participation in promotional events such as business forums and specialized exhibitions. „We can say that from the exhibitions abroad the greatest interest from Bulgarian participants is to those in Frankfurt and Bologna.“ During the past year, 10 of our companies presented their production at both the forums, assisted by BSMEPA.

In its annual awards, the Union of Printing Industry in Bulgaria honored Huber – a 250-year-old German inkjet and consumable company in the graphic industry and the company from Plovdiv Adele.

The Union of Printing Industry in Bulgaria is the only employers’ organization that unifies the printing companies and everyone in the industry. It includes 100 companies, printing houses and traders, educational institutions and publishers, with proven contributions to the production and development of printed products and communications.