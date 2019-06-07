Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures between 25°C and 30°C

It will be mostly sunny today. In the afternoon, in eastern Bulgaria and the mountainous areas thunder clouds will form, bringing showers and thunder to some places, meteorologist Georgy Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. By noon it will be mostly quiet, in the afternoon moderate west-northwest wind will start blowing in the Danubian Plain. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C. Atmospheric pressure will rise further and will be higher than the average for the month.