Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures between 25°C and 30°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 7, 2019, Friday // 08:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures between 25°C and 30°C

It will be mostly sunny today. In the afternoon, in eastern Bulgaria and the mountainous areas thunder clouds will form, bringing showers and thunder to some places, meteorologist Georgy Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. By noon it will be mostly quiet, in the afternoon moderate west-northwest wind will start blowing in the Danubian Plain. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C. Atmospheric pressure will rise further and will be higher than the average for the month. 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria