Trade Unions in Bulgaria: Grey Economy is 30%

30% is the grey economy, according to trade union figures.

"Preventing and restricting undeclared work in Bulgaria" is the topic of a roundtable organized by The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB).

The trade unions will provide summary data on the share of the grey economy in the sectors of agriculture, light industry and construction, and the new mobile application of CITUB will be presented at the conference, whereby workers can report to state institutions for violated labor rights or illegal practices in the field of the gray economy.

The discussion will also be attended by Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and the social partner Bisser Petkov.