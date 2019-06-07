Trade Unions in Bulgaria: Grey Economy is 30%
30% is the grey economy, according to trade union figures.
"Preventing and restricting undeclared work in Bulgaria" is the topic of a roundtable organized by The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB).
The trade unions will provide summary data on the share of the grey economy in the sectors of agriculture, light industry and construction, and the new mobile application of CITUB will be presented at the conference, whereby workers can report to state institutions for violated labor rights or illegal practices in the field of the gray economy.
The discussion will also be attended by Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and the social partner Bisser Petkov.
- » Bulgaria's Loss of Goods' Counterfeiting is Over BGN 800 Million Per Year
- » Bulgaria Ranks 5th Among the 28 Member States of the EU on Economic Growth
- » The Euro Area with a Sharp Decline in Inflation and the Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2008
- » Standard & Poor's Confirmed the Positive Outlook for Bulgaria
- » The Average Monthly Income Per Person in Sofia is BGN 661
- » Bulgaria did not Hold Bitcoin Worth $1.6 Billion, Finance Minister Claimed