Bulgarian Chef Andre Tokev Could Become a Global Celebrity

Andre Tokev is one of the best-known chefs in Bulgaria, and his restaurants are world renowned. Now one of the presenters of MasterChef Bulgaria, the 50-year-old is boosting his profile further and becoming recognized as one of the best in the business. Food and popular culture have become intrinsically linked in the modern world, and Tokev is following in the footsteps of legendary chefs like Gordon Ramsay in using media as a springboard for success.

Tokev is the Only Winner of the Global MasterChef Degree in Eastern Europe

Bulgaria is hardly known for being a gastronomical heavyweight, and the country’s food has often been grouped in with other Balkan cuisines. Certainly, there are some dishes that are shared with Persian, Turkish, and Greek cooking. Many people, especially those who visit Bulgaria for the food, would argue that Bulgarian fare is underrated on the world stage. But with chefs like Tokev rising to prominence this could soon be about to change.

Tokev made the stunning achievement of being the only Eastern European to win the Global MasterChef Degree thanks to his elite hotel chains all over the world. The 50-year-old has two Michelin star restaurants, and is also the founder of the Bulgarian Chef Association. Tokev is renowned for his dedication along with his passion for food, and this is reflected in his stunning and perfectly crafted dishes.

The official jury member of the European World Chef Championship believes that food is a way to bring joy to everyone, and thinks that this should be the main aim of a restaurant. Tokev is certainly doing a lot for Bulgarian food, but it goes way beyond his restaurant brand. The chef realized that he needed to expand in other areas in order to get recognized as one of the best in the business.

Cooking and Food More Fashionable than Ever

Tokev took inspiration from some of the best-known chefs in the world by breaking out into TV. Since season four of MasterChef Bulgaria, the culinary expert has been one of the main presenters on the show. The concept of celebrity chefs has existed for some time, and people like Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver have used television to boost their profiles massively. Ramsay first appeared in Boiling Point in 1998, and then began his own series, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, in 2004. This coincided with the British original version of Hell’s Kitchen in the same year. The former footballer became an instant hit on the Channel 4 series and struck a deal with the FOX network to work on an American version of Hell’s Kitchen.

Breaking into TV is still important for chefs who want to boost their image, but entering the game world is also now a viable option. Ramsay is so big now that he even has his own mobile app, Restaurant Dash: Gordon Ramsay. There are other titles around, though, which don’t rely on big names to attract players. These include offerings like Big Chef at Betway online slots, My Café: Restaurants & Stories for iOS and Android, and the Ghost Town Games title, Overcooked, on PS4.

Games and TV have helped to bring the knowledge of various different cuisines to many people all over the globe. Looking at Thai food as an example, the cuisine is among the best loved in the world. Indeed, Bulgarians are among the many nationalities that enjoy it, and can visit the country without having to pay for a visa. The fame of Thai food is thanks, in part, to celebrities like Chef McDang who is always present in the media. The restaurateur has various cooking programs and YouTube videos. He has also appeared on series from other countries, such as Gordon’s Great Escape when Ramsay ventured to Southeast Asia to learn about the cuisine. If Tokev can continue to get his name on as many different products as possible, he could do the same for Bulgarian fare as people like McDang did for Thai food.

Tokev is easily one of the most recognizable faces of Bulgarian cuisine, and he is promoting it on the world stage. Now, if he can get into more television series and perhaps some games he could boost his profile further and become one of the best-known chefs in the world.