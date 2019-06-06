Marinela Arabadzhieva Will Be Left in Custody

Crime | June 6, 2019, Thursday // 15:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Marinela Arabadzhieva Will Be Left in Custody

The Appellate Specialized Criminal Court left Marinela Arabadzhieva in custody. According to magistrates, there is danger for her to hide. Arabadzhieva has been charged with five crimes - participation in an organized criminal group in the period from 2013 to 2018, implementation of three tax crimes and money laundering.

The Businessman's Vetko Arabadzhiev wife was extradited from Spain on May 30th. Immediately after she arrived in Sofia, she was accused of criminal liability and brought to justice. At the interrogation she refused to give explanations.

Marinela Arabadzhieva is accused participating in an organized criminal group for money laundering and tax offenses.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: marinela arabadzhieva, custody, criminal group, justice, The Appellate Specialized Criminal Court
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria