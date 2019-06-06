Maya Manolova Asks for Information Under the APIA for the Electricity Prices Increase

Politics | June 6, 2019, Thursday // 15:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Maya Manolova Asks for Information Under the APIA for the Electricity Prices Increase Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria

Maya Manolova has requested information from the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission under the Law on Access to Public Information (APIA) regarding the forthcoming increase in electricity prices as of July 1st, 2019. She asked the regulator the applications for approval of the new prices from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020 and the accompanying annual financial statements and activity reports for CEZ, EVN and Energo-Pro for 2018.

This is due to the deleted data in the applications of these companies, published on the KEVR website, which concern the financial justification of the prices.

We remind you that the KEVR is about to make a final decision on the increase of electricity prices for household consumers by an average of about 3.5%. Due to a lack of full information, citizens are unable to prepare and participate effectively in the public debate that will take place tomorrow at 10.00 AM in the Regulator building.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Maya Manolova, electricity prices, increase, CEZ, EVN, Energo-Pro, KEVR
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria