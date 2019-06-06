Vlad Tepes - Dracula Was in the Northern Bulgaria's Town Svishtov

Dracula's story, apart from being filmed by Hollywood, is also recorded in historical documents - which lead to the northern Bulgaria's town Svishtov.

"In the winter of 1461, in one of his numerous wars with the Turks, the unbelievable Vlad Țepeș - Dracula, crossed the Danube, besieged the Svishtov fortress, conquered it, impaled a few hundred Ottomans on wooden stakes," said Professor Nikolay Ovcharov, an archaeologist.

Not only did he besieged the Svishtov fortress, but it was also its base within this winter and he resided there. Legends are saying that Dracula, known as Vlad the Impaler, had a woman in Svishtov and even a heir. The fact is certainly that the Dracula was in Svishtov.

The last excavations of the fortress known in Svishtov as "Kaleto" were more than 60 years ago. Even with the turn of the first sod, interesting finds have already been discovered. For now, the studies of Dracula's residence will last for one month.