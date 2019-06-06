Juncker Disagrees with the Dutch Claims to Bulgaria for Schengen

EC spokesman Alexander Winterstein said that President Jean-Claude Juncker's position on the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen has not changed, the BNR said. He said this in response to a question about the Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok's request during his visit in Bulgaria. Blok asked the Netherlands to make sure that Bulgaria is guarding the EU's external borders well and that it is effectively fighting corruption and human traffic.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has repeatedly expressed support for the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area.

