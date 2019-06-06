May, Macron and Hundreds of Veterans Mark 75 Years of The Normandy Landings

World | June 6, 2019, Thursday // 14:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: May, Macron and Hundreds of Veterans Mark 75 Years of The Normandy Landings

The celebrations in France for the 75th anniversary of the The Normandy landings will continue throughout the day. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May have opened a memorial to commemorate the 22,442 British troops who died there in the summer of 1944. It is located in Ver-sur-Mer in the Calvados department and Normandy region of north-western France. Remembrance will also be given to the US military cemetery which President Donald Trump will attend.

"Mrs May told the ceremony that she was humbled to be able to mark the moment with veterans, who belonged to a "very special generation".
"A generation whose unconquerable spirit shaped the post-war world. They didn't boast. They didn't fuss. They served," she said.", quoted by BBC

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: theresa may, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, normandy landings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria