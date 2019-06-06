The EU Introduces More Secure Identity Documents

The Council of the Eropean Union has announced that it has adopted new rules against the misuse of identity papers. It introduces better security for EU citizens' ID cards and residence permits issued to foreigners.

The rules provide for minimum standards for the data contained in the documents and for the protection of documents from counterfeit. EU ID cards will have a single format (ID-1, credit card) in the future and machines will be able to rely on the data entered in them. The documents will contain a portrait image of the holder and two of his fingerprints in digital form on a contactless chip.

Issued ID cards that do not meet the new requirements will become invalid in 10 years after the date of application of the new rules or expiry date. Identity cards issued to citizens over the age of 70 remain valid if they comply with the changed rules.