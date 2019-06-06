Hazardously High Water Level of the Danube River at Vidin

The Danube River at Vidin climbed 47 centimeters for the last day and reached a level of 756 centimeters. In Novo Selo, the river's rise was 58 centimeters and the level reached 724 centimeters, according to its EA Survey and Maintenance of the Danube River Agency, quoted by BTA.

It is expected that the first stage of the high water status of the Danube River will be announced when the river level crosses 750 centimeters

"Irrigation Systems" EAD - Vidin is responsible for the condition of the protective equipment and for the the drainage pumping stations work.

The Agency's prospects for river exploration and maintenance are projected to continue to rise.

If the water level reaches 850 centimeters, the second stage of readiness will be announced, which makes provision for round-the-clock duty and for the formation of emergency groups