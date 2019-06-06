Hazardously High Water Level of the Danube River at Vidin

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 6, 2019, Thursday // 13:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Hazardously High Water Level of the Danube River at Vidin

The Danube River at Vidin climbed 47 centimeters for the last day and reached a level of 756 centimeters. In Novo Selo, the river's rise was 58 centimeters and the level reached 724 centimeters, according to its EA Survey and Maintenance of the Danube River Agency, quoted by BTA.

It is expected that the first stage of the high water status of the Danube River will be announced when the river level crosses 750 centimeters

"Irrigation Systems" EAD - Vidin is responsible for the condition of the protective equipment and for the the drainage pumping stations work.

The Agency's prospects for river exploration and maintenance are projected to continue to rise.

If the water level reaches 850 centimeters, the second stage of readiness will be announced, which makes provision for round-the-clock duty and for the formation of emergency groups

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: dunabe river, Vidin, high water level
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria