It Turned Out that Yeti Had a File, FBI Published It

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has published papers related to the study of specimens that may belong to the Yeti or Abominable Snowman.

In 1976, Peter Byrne, director of the Yeti existence center, asked an FBI lab to analyze 15 unknown hair and skin samples. The Office has agreed to make an exception in the name of the research and to examine the materials provided. It turned out that the specimens were of a deer family.

"The samples were inspected through an incident light microscopy process. It was concluded as a result of these examinations that the hairs are of deer family origin,” wrote the Assistant Director of the Department of Scientific and Technical FBI Service Jay Cochran.

Byrne, who is now 93, told CNBC Television that he hadn't hoped to prove the existence of the Bigfoot. For the last 50 years, he has found traces of Yeti in the Himalayas two or three times. These traces show that the Snowman has five toes. At the same time, Burn admits that they may also belong to the Indian Sadhu - a religious ascetic, mendicant (monk) or any holy person in Hinduism and Jainism who has renounced the worldly life.

The TV adds that this is the first case in which the FBI has done a regular analysis of hair samples to determine whether they belong to the Snowman. It is noted that the agency acted fast enough.