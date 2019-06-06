Bulgarian Party Subsidy Will be BGN 1 Per Vote

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 6, 2019, Thursday // 13:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Party Subsidy Will be BGN 1 Per Vote

,, We are introducing a law on party subsidy of BGN 1 per vote'', Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told reporters after a meeting with GERB Group in the National Assembly.

,,It will finally be like in the Czech Republic and many other countries - billionaires and oligarchs will become prime ministers. It will not take long and the parties will become the property of the businessmen. That's why yesterday we made a decision of the Council of Ministers, we went to parliament last night and introduced a law for a BGN 1 subsidy, "Borissov commented.

“We insisted 2 years ago that the subsidy should be 1 lev but other forces prevailed back then, apparently. Now, as soon as they adopt the law, what GERB has over-received, as well as all other parties, we will immediately return it to the budget," Borisov explained.

The subsidy will be reduced from July 1 this year.

Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said GERB has always maintained that parties should have a predictable way of financing, but the political situation is causing other solutions: ,,They must have a reliable funding mechanism'', he said.

Novinite.com recalls that this week, a prosecutor's inspection found out that five political parties had received more money than the law provided.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: subsidies, political parties, Bulgaria, GERB, Boyko Borissov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria