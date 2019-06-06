Bulgarian Party Subsidy Will be BGN 1 Per Vote
,, We are introducing a law on party subsidy of BGN 1 per vote'', Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told reporters after a meeting with GERB Group in the National Assembly.
,,It will finally be like in the Czech Republic and many other countries - billionaires and oligarchs will become prime ministers. It will not take long and the parties will become the property of the businessmen. That's why yesterday we made a decision of the Council of Ministers, we went to parliament last night and introduced a law for a BGN 1 subsidy, "Borissov commented.
“We insisted 2 years ago that the subsidy should be 1 lev but other forces prevailed back then, apparently. Now, as soon as they adopt the law, what GERB has over-received, as well as all other parties, we will immediately return it to the budget," Borisov explained.
The subsidy will be reduced from July 1 this year.
Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said GERB has always maintained that parties should have a predictable way of financing, but the political situation is causing other solutions: ,,They must have a reliable funding mechanism'', he said.
Novinite.com recalls that this week, a prosecutor's inspection found out that five political parties had received more money than the law provided.
