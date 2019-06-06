The EU Has Adopted Additional Rules to Combat Illegal Migration

The EU Council has announced that it has adopted changes to the Visa Code, which will improve the conditions for legal travelers and increase the opportunities for countering illegal migration, writes BTA.

The new rules will allow those wishing to visit the EU to apply within six months and no later than 15 days before the trip. Filling in and signing the application will also be possible online. A common approach is introduced to the issue of multiple-entry visas for regular passengers with a clear file, with the deadlines of these visas gradually increasing from one to five years. The price for a visa will increase to 80 euros.



The European Commission will continually assess cooperation with foreign countries, and when a country does not cooperate in the readmission of its citizens, the EC will propose to the EU Council to take appropriate action, including raising the cost of visas for those countries' citizens.

If a country cooperates, the EC will be able to offer a reduction in the price for visas, the time taken to decide on visa applications or extend the validity of multiple visas.