Finally, the EU Prohibits Disposable Plastic Products From 2021

The EU Council today approved the introduction of new restrictions on certain disposable plastic products, reported Dnevnik.bg



Stricter rules are laid down on products and packaging that are among the ten most common pollutants on European beaches. The new rules prohibit the use of disposable plastic products for which substitutes exist. Measures are being put in place to reduce the use of the most commonly discarded plastic products, notes the Council's announcement.



Disposable plastic products are made entirely or partially of plastics and are usually intended for single or short-term use before being disposed of.

Until 2021, plastic plates, cutlery, straws, balloon handles will be banned. EU countries have agreed to achieve by 2029 the goal of a 90 per cent separate collection of plastic bottles as well as for at least 25 per cent processing of plastic bottles by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.



Today's decision is the final stage of the procedure for affirming the new rules, the communication says.