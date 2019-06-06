Bulgaria Ranks 5th Among the 28 Member States of the EU on Economic Growth

Bulgaria ranks fifth among the 28 member states of the European Union on economic growth.

In the first quarter of this year, GDP growth was 1.2%. Before our country is Croatia, whose economy grew by 1.8% in the same period, followed by Hungary and Poland by 1.5% and Romania by 1.3%.

The GDP growth of 19 euro area countries after the final third estimate reached 0.4% quarter on quarter and 1.2% per year, a Eurostat message said.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the GDP growth of 19 countries using the single currency reached 0.2% on a monthly basis and 1.2% at an annual rate.

The aggregate GDP growth of the EU in the first quarter was 0.5% quarterly and 1.5% annual, as predicted in the previous two estimates.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the region's GDP grew 0.3% compared to the third quarter and 1.5% on an annual basis.

