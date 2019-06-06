18 Serious Road Accidents Have Been Reported for the Past Twenty-Four Hours
Over the past day, 18 serious road accidents have been reported on the Bulgaria's territory, the Ministry of Interior reports. There aren't any death cases, but 22 people were injured. There are 25 light and two serious car crashes with two injuries in Sofia for the day.
