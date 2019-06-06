22 Sensors Will Monitor the Air Pollution in Sofia

22 sensors will monitor the air quality in the capital.



They will be installed in autumn. This was announced by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova during the exhibition "Innovation for air quality".

The event was part of the celebration of the World Environment Day.

One of the sensors that will work in the autumn was shown during the event. Currently, experts determine the locations where the appliances will be installed.

The purpose is to cover areas for which there are signals for retaining fine particulate matter. The devices are placed under the AIRTHINGS project entitled "Effective use of new technology for clean air" financed under the Balkans - Mediterranean Program (2014-2020).