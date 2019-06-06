L’Oréal Unveils the Beauty of the Future at Viva Technology Paris 2019

Clichy, 6 May 2019 - At Viva Technology Paris, L’Oréal will present “Limitless Beauty”, its vision of the future of beauty and client experience, showcased through the Group’s most recent tech innovations powered by voice, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality.

Lubomira Rochet, Chief Digital Officer L’Oréal, said: “We are delighted to join Viva Technology, a yearly rendezvous of the tech world in France, our home country. It’s a great opportunity to share our vision of beauty which is diversified and accessible to all, tailored to the needs and aspirations around the world and powered by digital. New technologies such as Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, voice, enable us to offer more and more personalised and sophisticated services to all, to produce in a more agile and sustainable way, to integrate our consumers into the creation process and to offer them an experience accessible at any time, everywhere.”

Visitors will be able to discover 4 spaces designed to showcase the beauty of the future

Limitless Tech:

- Among this year’s major innovations, L’Oréal will present its Virtual Hair Advisor, an experience created by ModiFace, its Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence company. The Virtual Hair

Advisor will allow visitors to use voice command to virtually try-on different hair colours as well as get professional advice from L'Oréal Professionnel experts.

- SkinConsultAI by Vichy, a digital skin diagnostic co-developed with dermatologists to detect ageing signs and offer personalised skincare advice. Created in partnership with ModiFace and

L’Oréal R&I, this technology is based on 15 years of scientific research on skin ageing and Artificial Intelligence.

- Effaclar Spotscan by La Roche-Posay is a web app co-developed with dermatologists for analysing acne-prone skin. Based on Artificial Intelligence and scientific data, this service provides advice and personalised recommendations to remedy acne lesions, prevent them from getting worse and consult a dermatologist if needed.

Limitless Personalization:

- Shade Finder by Lancôme is an advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence. Shade

Finder is able to recommend a foundation shade ideally suited to meet consumer's needs, directly at the point of sale. This customised service is currently being deployed across the world, with over 1000 points of sale equipped between now and the end of 2019.

- For the first time, L’Oréal will present My Little Factory, a technological innovation that will

enable the production of customised foundations at a large scale in the future.

Limitless Creativity: A 360° immersion zone will allow visitors to discover beauty trends from all over the world, detected on social media thanks to Artificial Intelligence.

Limitless Agility: Visitors will learn about 3D printing and customisation by discovering the design of new Lancôme and Viktor&Rolf fragrances, or trying the new Giorgio Armani lipstick vending machine with integrated virtual shade testing by ModiFace.

Important L’Oréal events at Viva Technology:

Friday 17 May

• 11:40 – 12:20: CMO Forum: “Next Move for the Next Big Thing” round table with Lubomira

Rochet, Chief Digital Officer L’Oréal

• 14:00 – 14:25: CEO Forum with Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and CEO L’Oréal and Lubomira

Rochet, Chief Digital Officer L’Oréal

