It Will be Mostly Sunny Today, in the Afternoon, Thunder Clouds Will Form Again Bringing Showers
Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 6, 2019, Thursday // 11:31| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be mostly sunny today. Before noon fog will form in places in lowlands and valleys. Around noon and in the afternoon, thunder clouds will form again, bringing rain showers and thunder to some places in western and central Bulgaria.
It will be mostly sunny today. Before noon fog will form in places in lowlands and valleys. Around noon and in the afternoon, thunder clouds will form again, bringing rain showers and thunder to some places in western and central Bulgaria.
Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for the month and will rise slightly. It will be a little warmer today, with maximum temperatures between 23°C and 28°C and a light southwest wind.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
- » 22 Sensors Will Monitor the Air Pollution in Sofia
- » Sunny Today, Мaximum Тemperatures Between 21°C and 26°C
- » Today is World Environment Day
- » Bulgarian Ministry of Environment and Water: No Problems with Dam Levels or Emergency Situations Reported
- » Heavy Rainfall in the Pazardzhik, Deep Puddles in the Streets
- » By 2050, the Plastic in the Danube Can Become More than Water