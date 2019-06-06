It Will be Mostly Sunny Today, in the Afternoon, Thunder Clouds Will Form Again Bringing Showers

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 6, 2019, Thursday // 11:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: It Will be Mostly Sunny Today, in the Afternoon, Thunder Clouds Will Form Again Bringing Showers pixabay.com

It will be mostly sunny today. Before noon fog will form in places in lowlands and valleys. Around noon and in the afternoon, thunder clouds will form again, bringing rain showers and thunder to some places in western and central Bulgaria.

Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for the month and will rise slightly. It will be a little warmer today, with maximum temperatures between 23°C and 28°C and a light southwest wind. 

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, sunny, showers, rain, thunder, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria