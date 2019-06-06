It Will be Mostly Sunny Today, in the Afternoon, Thunder Clouds Will Form Again Bringing Showers

It will be mostly sunny today. Before noon fog will form in places in lowlands and valleys. Around noon and in the afternoon, thunder clouds will form again, bringing rain showers and thunder to some places in western and central Bulgaria.



Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for the month and will rise slightly. It will be a little warmer today, with maximum temperatures between 23°C and 28°C and a light southwest wind.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)