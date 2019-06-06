More and More Children between 7 and 8 Years of Age Are Suffering from High Blood Pressure

More and more children at school and pre-school age develop arterial hypertension, also known as high blood pressure.Scientists have found that even children between the ages of 7 and 8 are suffering from this disease. This was announced by the cardiologist Prof. Krasimira Hristova, Director of the for Eastern Europe's Regional Office of the World Hypertension League, quoted by Darik.



According to her, most affected are boys, and every ten Bulgarian who is under 25 year of age suffers from arterial hypertension. "The hypertensives in Bulgaria are more than 2 million. There are more and more children in the doctor's offices, who are diagnosticated with arterial hypertension. Blood pressure of 140 to 90 is too high for a child" said Prof. Hristova.

Some of the reasons she pointed out are overweight, childrens' lifestyle and long amount of time spend glued computers. "The disease it is also found even in early school age - between 7 and 8 years."



Most affected are the teenagers due to their lifestyle, eating habits. These things are a fact and contribute to the rise in blood pressure, "she said, recommending that such disturbing trends can be avoided with more movement, sports, more time in open space, healthy food, low salt content in the diet and reduction in body weight.