The Court Decides if Marinela Arabadzhieva Will Be Set Free from Custody

The court decides if Marinela Arabadzhieva will be set free. She is in the custody from May 30, when she was extradited to Bulgaria from Spain. Then the court imposed her the highest detention measure on the grounds that the businesswoman might hide abroad again.Her husband Vetko Arabadzhiev is also in custody.



The family is accused of participating in an organized criminal group for money laundering and tax offenses. Arabadjievi were arrested in March near Barcelona. Earlier this month the authorities were searching them with an European Arrest Warrant and an Interpol Red Notice.



We recall that the specialized action against them took place in late August last year. Then, when their hotel in Sofia was searched, were found 10 million leva and the two spouses were announced for investigation.