The First Tests of the Toll System in Bulgaria Began

The first tests of the future toll system for trucks and buses started. The demonstration will take place at Lesnovo Airport.

Toll charges will take effect from 16 August and will only apply to vehicles weighing over 3 tonnes and a half. Cars will continue to run with electronic vignettes.

The state expects to collect more than one billion a year, which will go to repair and maintain the roads.

The map of areas that fall within the scope of the system is now ready.

There will be no double billing for drivers who bought an electronic vignette by the end of the year.