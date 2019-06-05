The Train to Edirne May Leave from Sofia
In order to provide a more convenient way to travel to Turkey, covering a wider range of clients of the national railway carrier, the train to Edirne is now being discussed to leave from Sofia.
On June 1 and 2 (Saturday and Sunday), the train ran from Plovdiv to Edirne. The tourist train will continue to travel once all reconciliation procedures have been reviewed and implemented with the relevant institutions as soon as possible.
All customers of BDZ-Passenger services Ltd., who have purchased travel tickets from Plovdiv to Edirne for the coming weekends (8th and 9th June) in advance, can reimburse in the respective international bureaus and ticket offices, from which they were purchased.
