The Train to Edirne May Leave from Sofia

Society | June 5, 2019, Wednesday // 18:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Train to Edirne May Leave from Sofia

In order to provide a more convenient way to travel to Turkey, covering a wider range of clients of the national railway carrier, the train to Edirne is now being discussed to leave from Sofia.

On June 1 and 2 (Saturday and Sunday), the train ran from Plovdiv to Edirne. The tourist train will continue to travel once all reconciliation procedures have been reviewed and implemented with the relevant institutions as soon as possible.

All customers of BDZ-Passenger services Ltd., who have purchased travel tickets from Plovdiv to Edirne for the coming weekends (8th and 9th June) in advance, can reimburse in the respective international bureaus and ticket offices, from which they were purchased.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BDZ, train, sofia, Plovdiv, Edirne
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria