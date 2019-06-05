Manfred Weber Was Elected as the Leader of the EPP in the European Parliament

Manfred Weber was elected as the leader of the European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament, the Austrian public channel ORF, the FOCUS and BNT reported.

The German politician, who was the leading EPP candidate for the European elections, and in this way as a pretender for the post of President of the European Commission, received 156 out of 160 votes at the constituent meeting of the faction in Brussels.

Weber was the only candidate in the race. Voting was secret.