Business | June 5, 2019, Wednesday // 17:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cigarettes Will Be Sold Without Printed Sale Price on the Excise Label

The Government approved an amendment to the Ordinance on the Terms and Procedure for Registration of Tobacco Products Prices. The amendments were made in connection with amendments and supplements to the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act, reflecting the dropping of the requirement to print the sale price of the tobacco products on the excise label and its printing on the consumer package, except cigars and cigarillos.

In order to reduce the administrative burden, the procedure for registering the sale price of tobacco products or for changing the registered price, as well as entering the information in the electronic register kept by the Customs Agency, is specified. It is envisaged that the price will become public from the date of delivery of the registered price certificate.

