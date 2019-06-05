President Radev Will Meet with President Putin in Saint Petersburg

From 6 to 8 June, President Rumen Radev will be visiting the Russian Federation for the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.

Tomorrow, the Bulgarian head of state will hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin. This is the second meeting between the two heads of state after their talk in Sochi in May 2018, when the dialogue at the highest political level between Bulgaria and Russia was restored after a ten-year interruption.

Later in the day Rumen Radev will also meet with representatives of the Bulgarian community in St. Petersburg. During his visit to Russia, the president will be accompanied by his wife Desislava Radeva.

