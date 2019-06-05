The Bulgarian State Grants BGN 315,000 for Scholarships for Gifted Children
The Government approved additional costs / transfers of BGN 315 360 for the payment of scholarships under the Program of Measures for Protection of Children with Proven Talents from State, Municipal and Private Schools in 2019.
The funds are intended for scholarships for students from art schools at the Ministry of Culture and from municipal schools that have been eligible for a scholarship in 2018.
