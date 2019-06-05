The Bulgarian Parliament has Adopted New Measures Against Pirate TV Content

Parliament passed second reading amendments to The Copyright and Related Rights Act, which tighten up measures against unregulated television content.

The new texts were initiated by the Intellectual Property Rights Protection Council, which is an advisory body to the Minister of Culture, and introduces a technological option for remote monitoring of the content delivered by the platform operators to the homes of their subscribers.

The adoption of these measures will counteract the unauthorised use of television content, which affects the formation of end-user prices and impedes the functioning of the market in conditions of fair competition.

In addition to automated means of remote control, the draft law also makes provision  for the simplification of the procedure for the service of acts of administrative violations and penal decrees.

"The offenders won’t be able to get away, as they have done so far. We had problems with serving these punitive decrees. At the moment the violation is registered, criminal proceedings will begin and they can not escape, "Deputy Culture Minister Rumen Dimitrov explained, and underlined that according to the new rules the act will be deemed to have been served even if the particular person or his employees can not be found.

It is expected that the new equipment, which will monitor the TV content remotely, will work within a month.

