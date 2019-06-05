The State Will Give BGN 390 Million for Trolleybuses in 11 municipalities

BGN 390 million will be given for electrification of public transport in 11 municipalities. This was announced by the Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov at a briefing in the Council of Ministers. He added that the cabinet had adopted a national program for the protection of the ambient air quality 2018-2024.

As Dimov said, the program’s adoption determines the basic pollutants such as domestic heating, road transport and the measures to improve air quality. Dimov specified that to the BGN 111 million under Operational Program "Environment" are envisaged another BGN 100 million.

By the end of the year BGN 80 million will be allocated for the support of domestic heating’s households. The proposed measures in the document mainly aim to change the way of domestic heating. They make provision for the introduction of requirements for the quality of coal and briquettes for domestic heating and the introduction of requirements and control of wood used for domestic heating, including organisational measures with regard to firewood offered. Among the measures is the mandatory phasing out of non-ecodesign heating appliances and their replacement with other types of heating appliances. This will happen from 2020 to 2024 in municipalities with poor air quality.